6,266 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

MOS opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.