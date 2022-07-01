85 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock worth $1,747,022. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
