A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 1,341 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $62,745.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,745.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00.

Shares of APLS opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

