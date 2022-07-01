Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 21,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 36,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

