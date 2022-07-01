Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

