AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $8.24 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

