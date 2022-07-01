AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after acquiring an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,315,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,388,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.