AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

