AE Wealth Management LLC Has $57.98 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,266.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2,570.44. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

