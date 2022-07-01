AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total transaction of $3,167,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,827,916.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $591.13 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.