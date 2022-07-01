AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,395 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Argus cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

NYSE JPM opened at $112.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $330.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

