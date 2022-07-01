Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 48,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

DIS stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

