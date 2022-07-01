Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 173.8% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

