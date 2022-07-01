Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,557,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,100,000 after buying an additional 189,338 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $274.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.94. The stock has a market cap of $281.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

