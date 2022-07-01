Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.