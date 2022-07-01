Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $34.34

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.34, but opened at $33.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 213 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $902.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $57,546.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,193. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $574,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.