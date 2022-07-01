Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $422,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,653 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,576.27.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.