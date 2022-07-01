Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,274.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,576.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,653 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,486. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

