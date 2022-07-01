Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,266.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,570.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

