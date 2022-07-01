Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,266.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2,570.44.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

