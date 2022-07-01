Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,266.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,570.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

