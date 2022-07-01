Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,266.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,570.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

