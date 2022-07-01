Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,570.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

