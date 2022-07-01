Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 225.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 278.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $148.62 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

