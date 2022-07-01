Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 13,500 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 13,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of -1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.