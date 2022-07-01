Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 13,500 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 13,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of -1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
