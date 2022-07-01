Apeiron RIA LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

