Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $10.85

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $10.49. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 5,917 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.