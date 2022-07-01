Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,124 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after purchasing an additional 985,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

