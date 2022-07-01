ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $203,440,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.40.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,182 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $300.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.49 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

