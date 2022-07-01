ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 453 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

