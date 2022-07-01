ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 478 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,185,000 after acquiring an additional 262,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.