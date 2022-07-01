ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183,918 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.43 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

