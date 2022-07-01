ARK Investment Management LLC Has $179,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

Shares of TECH opened at $346.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

