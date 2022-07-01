ARK Investment Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.24.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $187.40 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

