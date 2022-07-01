ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after purchasing an additional 556,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 3,212.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 338,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $62.76 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

