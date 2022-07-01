ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $178,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 53,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Amkor Technology (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

