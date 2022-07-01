ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,041 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

