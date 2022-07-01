AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.34

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.12. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,383 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.62.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

