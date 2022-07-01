Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $171.96 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

