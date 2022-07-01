AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $6.64

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 6.64, but opened at 6.42. AvidXchange shares last traded at 6.36, with a volume of 1,577 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.73.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 68.67 million. AvidXchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AvidXchange by 42.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.