Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.