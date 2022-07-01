Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 133,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

