Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,653 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,486. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,576.27.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

