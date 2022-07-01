Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,274.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,576.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,653 shares of company stock worth $25,497,486. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

