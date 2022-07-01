Baker Boyer National Bank Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.68.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

