Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

