Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 223,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 10,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.1% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 56,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

