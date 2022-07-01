Bradford Gay Sells 19,450 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.77. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.76.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $13,176,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in American Well by 69.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

