Cadence Bank NA Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Chevron by 11.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 32.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

