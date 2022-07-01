Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,631 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 460,868 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 546,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 290,463 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $5,393,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,247,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

